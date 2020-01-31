Sonia leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi, Jan 31: Opposition parties led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi staged a protest in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.

Party leaders held placards of 'Save India', 'No to CAA, NRC' and shouted slogans. Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.

The protest was held ahead of the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament in the Central Hall, heralding the start of the budget session, they said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has convened a meeting of all its general secretaries, in-charges of various states and all MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on February 4.

The party is seeking to evolve its strategy over the National Population Register (NPR), which the NDA government seeks to roll out across the country.

The Congress and other opposition parties have already urged chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states opposing the CAA to not roll out the NPR exercise in their respective states.