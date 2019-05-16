  • search
    Sonia Gandhi invites non-NDA parties for meet on May 23

    New Delhi, May 16: In an effort to oust BJP government to come to power again, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has taken it upon herself to play host to all Opposition parties.

    Sonia Gandhi

    The UPA chairperson, who has not been seen on the campaign trail this election season, has reportedly been silently reaching out to leaders from non-NDA parties. The UPA chairperson is also trying to get on board TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJD's Naveen Patnaik and YSR Congress' Jaganmohan Reddy.

    Besides, she has entrusted Congress troubleshooter and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and a few senior leaders to reach out to BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

    Meanwhile, the Congress is also hosting a meeting of the opposition leaders in Delhi on April 21 to discuss the future strategy.

    Top opposition leaders like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, NCP's Sharad Pawar are likely to participate in the meeting. However, three key leaders Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee may skip the meet.

    The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will end on May 19. Results will be out on May 23.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 18:34 [IST]
