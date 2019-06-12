Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli to thank voters, Priyanka to join

Rae Bareli, June 12: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived in Rae Bareli on Wednesday to thank her voters for re-electing her with an overwhelming margin. This is her first visit to the constituency after retaining the seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the reports, the Congress leader is set to review the party's dismal performance in polls and also strategise the course for the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She will be accompanied by Congress general secretary and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The visit comes weeks after the disheartening Lok Sabha elections came to the fore for the Congress.

However, Sonia won in the Rae Bareli constituency with a margin of 1.6 lakh votes. She contested against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh who switched from the Congress to the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Rae Bareli is a Gandhi family stronghold. Gandhi herself has won from the constituency in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014. The Congress has won the seat 19 times, including three bye-elections. The seat has also been represented by Firoze Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Arun Nehru, Sheila Kaul and Capt Satish Sharma.