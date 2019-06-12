  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli to thank voters, Priyanka to join

    By
    |

    Rae Bareli, June 12: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived in Rae Bareli on Wednesday to thank her voters for re-electing her with an overwhelming margin. This is her first visit to the constituency after retaining the seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

    According to the reports, the Congress leader is set to review the party's dismal performance in polls and also strategise the course for the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She will be accompanied by Congress general secretary and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi
    File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

    The visit comes weeks after the disheartening Lok Sabha elections came to the fore for the Congress.

    However, Sonia won in the Rae Bareli constituency with a margin of 1.6 lakh votes. She contested against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh who switched from the Congress to the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

    Chinese delegation calls on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

    Rae Bareli is a Gandhi family stronghold. Gandhi herself has won from the constituency in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014. The Congress has won the seat 19 times, including three bye-elections. The seat has also been represented by Firoze Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Arun Nehru, Sheila Kaul and Capt Satish Sharma.

    More SONIA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi rae bareli priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue