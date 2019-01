Sonia Gandhi to host dinner to members of CPP on Jan 7

India

New Delhi, Jan 5: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to host a dinner to the members of CPP on January 7, in Parliament Library Building, in Delhi.

The dinner is being planned a day before the last of the Winter Session of the Parliament. The winter session will conclude on January 8.