    Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for routine tests, condition stable

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Thursday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for routine check up. Her condition is said to be stabel.

    "Sonia Gandhi (in file pic) admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital said.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 20:33 [IST]
