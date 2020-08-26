Sonia Gandhi holds Opposition meet on JEE, NEET, says problems of students being dealt uncaringly

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issues related to JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams.

The Congress chief also accused the Centre of "uncaringly" dealing with the other problems of students and exams.

Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students and exams are also being dealt with uncaringly, said Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Mamata Banerjee

At the opposition party meet on NEET, JEE Mains, Mamata said "Let us go to the Supreme Court. Let us talk about this matter. This is a mental agony for students. I have not seen so many atrocities in a democracy. The situation is very serious. We have to speak up for the children."

Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that exams should be conducted but later, when the situation was right. "In US, schools were reopened and around 97,000 kids got infected. What will we do if this situation comes upon us?" he said.

Hemant Soren

"I think we should go to Prime Minister or President before approaching the Supreme Court", Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet with CMs of 7 states.

Amarinder Singh

"All of us who are sitting here should go to the Supreme Court (to file a review petition on the Supreme Court's order to hold NEET and JEE exams), said Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

V Narayanasamy

"Conducting of examinations will lead to a rise in a number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Govt of India will be responsible for it. We will jointly fight the battle against the Central government on this issue, said Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the states are not getting anything from the Centre "except video conferences".

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking postponement of JEE and NEET, scheduled to be held in September, saying that "life cannot be stopped" and the "career of students cannot be put in jeopardy". Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said both the exams would be held next month as per schedule.