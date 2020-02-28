  • search
    Sonia Gandhi deputes 5-member team to visit riot-affected areas, submit detailed report

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there.

    The delegation comprises AICC general Secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja, Ex-MP Tariq Anwar, and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

    Forensics and police personnel investigate areas and house which were burnt and vandalized by rioters in Tuesdays violence over new citizenship law
    The Congress president has deputed a delegation of party leaders to visit the riot-affected areas in the National Capital of Delhi and asked the leaders to assess the situation emanating from the mindless violence in riot-affected areas and its after effects, the party said in a statement.

    Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 42

    The team has been asked to submit a "detailed report to the Congress President immediately", the statement said.

      The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 39 on Friday.

