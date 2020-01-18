Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Punjab Kesari Editor Ashwini Chopra

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 18: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has condoled the death of Member of Parliament and journalist Ashwini Chopra.

In her condolence message, she said Chopra's long and distinguished innings as an editor and also as a social worker and MP shall be long remembered.

His friendship cut across political boundaries and he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the opposition he faced, Gandhi said while extending her solicitude to Chopra's family and friends.

Nirbhaya's parents slam Indira Jaising for suggesting to pardon Nirbhaya case convicts|Oneindia News

Delhi assembly polls: Congress may bank on known faces

Chopra, 63, BJP MP from Karnal in Haryana and resident editor of Hindi daily Punjab Kesari, passed away on Saturday.