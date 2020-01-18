  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Punjab Kesari Editor Ashwini Chopra

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has condoled the death of Member of Parliament and journalist Ashwini Chopra.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    In her condolence message, she said Chopra's long and distinguished innings as an editor and also as a social worker and MP shall be long remembered.

    His friendship cut across political boundaries and he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the opposition he faced, Gandhi said while extending her solicitude to Chopra's family and friends.

      Nirbhaya's parents slam Indira Jaising for suggesting to pardon Nirbhaya case convicts|Oneindia News

      Delhi assembly polls: Congress may bank on known faces

      Chopra, 63, BJP MP from Karnal in Haryana and resident editor of Hindi daily Punjab Kesari, passed away on Saturday.

      More SONIA GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      sonia gandhi

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 14:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue