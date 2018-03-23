Sonia Gandhi complains of restlessness, condition stable now

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who went to Shimla to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra, 15 km from the city, complained of restlessness on Thursday night, following which she was taken to Delhi.

The 71-year-old former Congress president was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr Ramesh Chand said he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for arranging an ambulance for her.

But she soon left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors joined the entourage on the way.

She had a brief stop at Panchkula on her way to Delhi, Dr Chand said.

Dr Ramesh, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.

"Her condition was stable. She took a short break after travelling on the Shimla-Panchkula road, and stayed at a hotel near Panchkula before a special flight was arranged for her to travel to Delhi this morning. She reached the Panchkula hotel at around 2.35 am," he said.

PTI

