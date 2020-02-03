Sonia Gandhi being treated for stomach infection in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi, Feb 03: Congress president Sonia Gandhi who has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is undergoing treatment for stomach infection, hospital authorities said.

"She was admitted to hospital on Sunday at 7 PM and has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," Dr D S Rana Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin on Monday.

Gandhi is likely to be discharged on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are with her at the hospital.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.