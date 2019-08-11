Sonia Gandhi back as chief: Full text of Congress resolution

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Congress Working Party finally made an announcement regarding its new president, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the chief. The party said that Sonia Gandhi would be the party chief and while making the announcement a resolution was also passed.

Full text of Congress resolution:

The CWC places on record its profound sense of appreciation and gratitude for the exceptional leadership provided by Shri Rahul Gandhi as Congress President. Shri Rahul Gandhi led the party with unbounded drive, fierce determination and dedication. He campaigned in the assembly and national elections with indefatigable energy.

Sonia Gandhi to be next Congress interim president

He stood up fearlessly on issues of day-to-day concern to kisans, khet mazdoors, workers, traders and small businesses, youth, women, minorities, dalits and adivasis and the weaker sections of our society. . He raised his voice boldly against the growing atmosphere of fear and intimidation in our country. These issues continue to be of significant relevance irrespective of the electoral verdict of May 2019. Shri Rahul Gandhi gave a new sense of aggression and modernity to the party organization and opened up numerous opportunities to the younger generation.

He inspired every Congress worker through his never-say-die attitude and earned their admiration and respect. He emerged as a beacon of hope for the very large number of people who cherish the idea of India on which our freedom movement and the Constitution was anchored. He came to be seen as a bulwark against the forces of hate, prejudice, bigotry, intolerance and divisiveness. Shri Rahul Gandhi's instinctive moral compass is evident from the manner in which he has taken personal responsibility for the disappointing performance of the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, thereby setting new standards of accountability in public life.

The CWC applauds his courage, commitment and conviction in stepping down as Congress President which was a deeply personal decision but is encouraged that his services, inputs and advice will continue to be available to the party. Each and every Congressman and woman looks to him for continued support and guidance.

The CWC considered the views of PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders, AICC Secretaries and Members of Parliament. The CWC unanimously resolved that Shri Rahul Gandhi should continue as Congress President, as desired by all who were consulted today, and requested him to accept this decision. However, Shri Rahul Gandhi declined to withdraw his resignation. Consequently, the CWC unanimously resolved to request Smt. Sonia Gandhi to take over as Interim President pending the election of a regular President by the AICC.

The Congress working Committee expressed serious concern over the situation in Jammu & Kashmir including reports of clamp down and news blackout. The Congress Working Committee also expressed serious concern about arrest and detention of entire political leadership in Jammu & Kashmir. The Congress working committee calls upon the Government to act in a transparent fashion and forthwith permit a delegation of opposition parties in Jammu & Kashmir.