Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital

New Delhi, Feb 02: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Reportedly, Gandhi, 73, is being treated for fever and breathing issues.

Gandhi had been going for medical review periodically to the United States.Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on Sunday.

She is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source told PTI.

Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are with her at the hospital.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.