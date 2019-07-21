  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonbhadra Shootout: Adityanath attacks Cong, demands reports of wrongdoings since 1952

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Sonbhadra, July 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a scathing attack on for the murder of 10 tribal farmers who were shot dead over land dispute violent in Sonbhadra district this week.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    Targeting opposition parties, Adityanath alleged the agricultural land on which tribals used to practice traditional agriculture was registered "in the name of a Congress leader in a wrong way in 1955".

    He also claimed that the village head and his brother involved in the incident were associated with the Samajwadi Party.

    Knowing one's duty is good: Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at Adityanath's Sonbhadra visit

    "In 1989, the land which belonged to a public trust was registered in the name of people linked with the trust. In 2017, the land was sold to some local people," he said, adding an inquiry report into all the wrongdoings since 1952 has been sought within 10 days.

    Adityanath on Sunday met the families of Gond tribals killed in a clash here over a land dispute four days ago and announced several steps including enhanced compensation and time-bound completion of inquiry.

    The chief minister announced an enhanced compensation of Rs 18.5 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 2.5 lakh to the injured.

    He added that "wherever any anomaly was prima facie detected, action has been taken be it the tehsil level or in the police department".

    He also said that in a police outpost will be opened at the spot of the crime and a fire station will be established in Ghorawal area.

    The UP Chief Minister went to the district hospital to meet the people who were injured in the clash.

    Ten persons were killed and 18 people were injured in the clash on Wednesday after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group of tribals over a land dispute.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue