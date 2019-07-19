  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonbhadra land dispute: Priyanka Gandhi stopped in Mirzapur, taken into preventive custody

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Lucknow, July 19: Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , who was on way to Sonbhadra to meet families of those who were killed in firing over a land dispute, was on Friday stopped near Mirzapur. The leader sat on a protest in the region. She was later detained by the police. The administration has imposed Section 144 in Sonbhadra where 10 people were killed earlier this week.

    "I have been stopped from entering Mirzapur. Under which law have I been stopped? I have asked them to show me some papers, which they (officials) haven't been able to show. There is Section 144 imposed in Sonbhadra, not in Mirzapur. I have been stopped in Varanasi," Priyanka told reporters.

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits in protest on the roadside, surrounded by her security officials and party workers, after she was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra to meet victims of clash that claimed 10 lives, in Mirzapur
    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits in protest on the roadside, surrounded by her security officials and party workers, after she was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra to meet victims of clash that claimed 10 lives, in Mirzapur

    She was expected to visit Varanasi where some of the grievously injured have been admitted at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital.

    After that she would proceed to Umbha village under Ghorawal police station in Sonbhadra where 10 people, including three women, were killed in incessant firing by the village pradhan, his family members and around 200 of his supporters on Wednesday.

    Priyanka had sent UP Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar 'Lallu' to the area to meet the family of victims on Thursday.

    Accompanied by Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mirzapur Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Ajay Kumar met the families.

    He had demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the deceased and assured the families to take up the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

    Twitter is 'Saree not Sorry': Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback photo for #SareeTwitter

    Twenty-six people, including the main accused--village pradhan Yagya Dutt and three more members of his family--have already been arrested.

    Ahead of her Sonbhadra visit Priyanka in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to keep her security at a minimum during her visits to the state for the convenience of people.

    In a letter sent to Adityanath on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I appreciate the security arrangements made by the police and administration during my visit to the state but it causes a lot of inconvenience to the people and this troubles me."

    "Since I am a 'sewak' of people, they should not face any trouble because of me," she said.

    Referring to her and her mother Sonia Gandhi's visit to Raebareli in June, she said 22 vehicles were in their convoy, causing inconvenience to people.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi mirzapur

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue