Sonbhadra Firing: Yogi Adityanath to meet victim’s kin on Sunday

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Lucknow, July 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Sonbhadra tomorrow to meet family members of the victims of Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people.

Adityanath will first meet the bereaved families followed by a visit to the district hospital where injured are being treated. The CM will also address a press conference before coming back to Lucknow.

On July 17, a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group in a land dispute in Sonbhadra killing 10 people, including three women, and leaving 19 injured.