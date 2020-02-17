  • search
    Sonam Kapoor tweets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's divorce remarks as "regressive foolish"

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Bollywood style icon, actor Sonam Kapoor waded into controversy by calling Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on divorce "regressive" through a tweet on Monday.

    Representational Image

    The 'Neerja' actress tweeted, "Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements," this comes as a sharp response to the news report on Bhagwat's comments.

    A day before, the RSS chief had made a controversial statement saying that cases of divorce are found more in educated and affluent families. He also added that education and wealth comes with arrogance that destroys families.

    Reportedly, Bhagwat said in a statement issued by the RSS that nowadays the number of divorce cases has increased a lot. People fight over trivial issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families.

    Those shouting 'kagaz nahin dikhayenge' will be defeated in Delhi poll: RSS' Ram Lal

    The RSS chief also argued against confining women in homes while addressing a gathering.

    Sonam's tweet received a mixed response of the netizens on Monday. The 34-year-old actor is known to be outspoken on social media.

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 19:01 [IST]
