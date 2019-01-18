  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Son of BSF jawan who complained about bad food found dead

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The son of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable dismissed from service for posting videos reeling to the quality of food served to soldiers was found dead at their home in Rewari, Haryana.

    File photo of Tej Bahadur Yadav
    File photo of Tej Bahadur Yadav

    Also Read | Centre calls sacked BSF constable's 'daal story' a cooked up one

    Sacked BSF constable, Tej Bahadur Yadav's son, Rohit was found in a locked room of the family's home with a gun in his hand. The police say that the family called and reported a suicide.

    Yadav was away at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the Kumbh Mela, the police said. He has been informed, the police also said.

    Also Read | No contact with foreigners before BSF jawan posted bad food video

    The BSF, it may be recalled had set up an inquiry against Yadav after his videos complaining about the quality of food was posted on the social media. He was shifted out of the Line of Control after the controversy had escalated. Both the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry had sought a report in this regard. Yadav was later dismissed from service on charges of making false claims.

    Read more about:

    tej bahadur yadav haryana suicide kumbh mela border security force

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue