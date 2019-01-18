Son of BSF jawan who complained about bad food found dead

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The son of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable dismissed from service for posting videos reeling to the quality of food served to soldiers was found dead at their home in Rewari, Haryana.

Sacked BSF constable, Tej Bahadur Yadav's son, Rohit was found in a locked room of the family's home with a gun in his hand. The police say that the family called and reported a suicide.

Yadav was away at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the Kumbh Mela, the police said. He has been informed, the police also said.

The BSF, it may be recalled had set up an inquiry against Yadav after his videos complaining about the quality of food was posted on the social media. He was shifted out of the Line of Control after the controversy had escalated. Both the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry had sought a report in this regard. Yadav was later dismissed from service on charges of making false claims.