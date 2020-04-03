Son lodges FIR against father for not following coronavirus lockdown

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 03: While the nation is struggling about following the 21-day lockdown norms against fighting the novel coronavirus, a 30-years-old man from Vasant Kunj, Delhi set up an example by making a FIR against his father.

The man said he lodged the FIR as his father did not following the rules and norms of not going on the streets amid the nation-wide lockdown.

A 30-year-old man from Vasant Kunj has complained that his father is not following #CoronavirusLockdown orders. The complainant said that his father steps out of the house every day. FIR registered: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Uu9VgeJhO3 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

The complainant also said that his father stepped out of the house at 8 am every day despite everyone's forbid.

The Delhi police said that the FIR has been registered in the Vasant Kunj South police station.

According to the report, on the 1st April the father of the complainant had been told not to break the rule of the lockdown when he was walking on the streets by the son and later even by the policemen.

Meanwhile, in Delhi the number of total confirmed cases is 152 following two cases of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak so far according to the union ministry. While the fatal virus has claimed 56 deaths and infected over 2,500 others in the country.

On March 24, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.