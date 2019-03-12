  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Some people writing blogs in Bapu's name for 'political advantage': Ahmed Patel

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog post to mark the 89th anniversary of the Dandi March, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel Tuesday said some people are writing blogs in Mahatma Gandhi's name for "political advantage".

    ahmed patel

    In the blog post, Modi said Mahatma Gandhi "taught us to think of the plight of the poorest person" and "we have seen and thought about how our work impacts that person."

    The prime minister targeted the Congress and said the "anti-thesis" of Gandhian thought is the opposition party's culture.

    Also Read PM Modi targets Congress on the anniversary of Dandi march

    "Following truth and religion, 89 years ago, Bapu had embarked on the Dandi March," Patel said.

    "For the past 5 years, some people are writing blogs in the name of Bapu for political advantage, but I would like to remind them that when the march was being undertaken, their teachers had opposed it," he said.

    The prime minister, in his post, said that while Mahatma Gandhi did not believe in inequality and caste divisions, "sadly, the Congress has never hesitated from dividing society."

    "The worst caste riots and anti-Dalit massacres happened under Congress rule," he alleged in the blog post.

    PTI

    More ahmed patel NewsView All

    Read more about:

    ahmed patel narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue