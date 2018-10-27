Some lessons to learn for youth leaders from senior leaders at Hyderabad conversion

New Delhi, Oct 27: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will blow the poll bugle from Hyderabad from October 27 where Yuva Morcha leaders from the time of Kalraj Mishra to Anurag Thakur will gather to share their experience of making of leaders from youth wing.

One of the former youth wing leader and present Union Home minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the programme.

BJYM is considered to be the nursery for the future BJP leaders and the coolness quotient of these new age BJP leaders is certainly off the charts. Technology is the hallmark of BJYM's National Convention to be held in Hyderabad on October 27 and 28 and to be attended by over 72,000 young delegates from around the country. National president of BJYM Poonam Mahajan said, "Youth wing has been working for the issues like providing internship to the cause of Tripple Talaq for Muslim women. I have covered the entire length and width of the country to reach out to young people to know, learn and work for their causes. I will continue doing so to reach out to more people."

Yuva Morcha will facilitating online registration, RFID name tags, Wi-fi enabled convention venue, online voting on political resolutions are some of the important features that make the convention high on tech. With political parties desperately trying to keep up with the gen-next voter, BJYM most definitely has shown that it has an edge over its counterparts, youth wings of other national political parties.

Some youth wing leaders like Kalraj Mishra, Pramod Mahajan, Rajnath Singh, J P Nada, Uma Bharti and Dharmendra Pradhan were all BJYM National Presidents at one point in their careers. But the Hyderabad convention will shows how the youth wing has evolved and upgraded itself with the changing times. BJYM under the leadership of Poonam Mahajan is running the show like a vibrant start up, complete with a state of the art control room, a dynamic executive team and social media cell churning out not just political creatives but hilarious memes as well.

With the support of the parent body, Bharatiya Janata Party wants to emerge a big player among the youth with its drive to make youth voters which will help the party to achieve its target of winning 51 per cent vote, said one of the youth leader.