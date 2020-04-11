CMs urge PM to stop governors, LGs from interfering in functioning of states: V Narayanasamy

New Delhi, Apr 11: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the chief ministers of some states urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop governors and lieutenant governors from interfering in the functioning of state governments.

During a meeting held by the prime minister with the chief ministers of various states through video-conferencing, most chief ministers urged the Centre for financial aid as the states are facing a fund crunch in the absence of any economic activity due to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, Narayanasamy said.

"The states are facing a fund crunch and the chief ministers urged the prime minister for a package for all states and moratorium on debts, but the latter did not say anything on this," the Congress leader told a press conference through a video link.