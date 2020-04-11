  • search
    CMs urge PM to stop governors, LGs from interfering in functioning of states: V Narayanasamy

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the chief ministers of some states urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop governors and lieutenant governors from interfering in the functioning of state governments.

    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

    During a meeting held by the prime minister with the chief ministers of various states through video-conferencing, most chief ministers urged the Centre for financial aid as the states are facing a fund crunch in the absence of any economic activity due to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, Narayanasamy said.

    "The states are facing a fund crunch and the chief ministers urged the prime minister for a package for all states and moratorium on debts, but the latter did not say anything on this," the Congress leader told a press conference through a video link.

