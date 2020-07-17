Some BJP MLAs in touch with Cong, claims Maharashtra minister

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, July 17: Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Friday claimed that some of the 105 BJP MLAs in the state were in touch with her party and there would an "earthquake" if their names were made public.

Hitting out at the opposition BJP over its "lust for power" and "dirty politics", Thakur said that Maharashtra has given a new formula to the country.

She also said that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was stable.

In a video statement posted on Twitter, Thakur hit out BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he was surrounded by the people who are outsiders.

She was referring to the leaders, who had quit the Congress and the NCP and joined the BJP ahead of the state Assembly polls held last year.

"This shows how weak they are. How many out of the 105 MLAs of the BJP have come from other parties? Do you have guarantee that they will always remain with the BJP? If the names of those from the 105 MLAs, who are in touch with the Congress, are revealed, there will be an earthquake!" she said.

Thakur criticised the BJP saying that despite having a majority government at the Centre, it was trying to destablise the governments led by other parties in the states.

Rajnath Singh speech at Ladakh: Not an inch of our land can be taken | Oneindia News

"BJP''s lust for power and dirty politics was seen in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now Rajasthan," the minister for women and child welfare said.

"The Maharashtra government is stable. The state has given a new formula to the country and I feel it will be a success," she said.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had joined hands to form the government in Maharashtra in November last year after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party parted ways with the BJP over sharing of the chief minister''s post.