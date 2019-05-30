Soldier who fought Kargil war declared foreigner, detained

New Delhi, May 30: The family of a retired soldier who fought the Kargil war approached the Gauhati High Court after he was sent to a detention centre for foreigners and illegal migrants.

Mohammad Sanaullah was arrested soon after he was summoned y the Assam Border Organisation on Tuesday. He had retired as an honorary Lieutenant in the Army. He was arrested after the Foreigners' Tribunal adjudged him a non-citizen.

Sanaullah's son, Shahid Akthar asked how could someone who has served the country be treated as a foreigner and be taken to a detention centre like this.

Sanaullah also has two daughters, but his children are not on the NRC as they are descendants of a person who as of now is declared foreigner.

It may be recalled that in 2017, Sanaullah's cousin Ajmal Haque was served a notice, which the Assam police later said was a case of mistaken identity. Haque has been campaigning for ex-servicemen since then and said that a a soldier returns home after years of service and if this is the treatment meted out to him, then it amounts to murdering him.