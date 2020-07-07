Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in encounter at Pulwama

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pulwama, July 07: A soldier has been martyred and one terrorist was killed in an encounter at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, early this morning.

A joint operation was launched by the CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police at 5.30 am. A soldier and a policeman were also injured in the incident. One of the two terrorists holed up in the house was dead.

The encounter took place at the Goosu area of Pulwama in South Kashmir. The encounter is still on.