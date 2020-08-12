Soldier martyred, terrorist gunned down in Pulwama encounter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 12: An Army soldier has been martyred and one terrorist shot dead in an encounter that broke out at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter took place in Kamrazipora of Pulwama.

There was an exchange of fire when security forces approached an orchard at Kamrazipora early on Wednesday.

The soldier was injured in the initial exchange of fire and later succumbed. On AK-47 assault rifle along with grenade, pouches and other war like stores were recovered from the encounter site.

The encounter took place a day after the security forces arrested five persons including a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. A large cache of weapons was recovered from Kupwara never the Line of Control.