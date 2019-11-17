  • search
Trending Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Soldier killed in suspected IED blast near LoC in Akhnoor

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Nov 17: A soldier was killed and two more were injured in a suspected IED blast near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

    The explosion took place when an Army team was on a routine patrolling duty in the Pallanwalla area, he said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The official identified the deceased soldier as Havaldar Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pura Bhadauria village of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital, he said.

    Officials said the blast happened near the border fencing in the Indian territory.

    'Furry-friends- forever’, li’l cheetah cub and a dog’s adorable sleepover

    The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) is believed to have been planted from across the border and detonated when some Army personnel were moving towards a forward post, they said, adding that the condition of one of the injured was stated to be "serious".

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ied

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue