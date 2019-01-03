  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Soldier dead, another injured after avalanche hits Army post

    By
    |

    Poonch, Jan 3: One Army jawan died and another injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

    A view of the avalanche
    A view of the avalanche

    Two soldiers came under the avalanche, news agency GNS quoting sources reported. "A search operation was started immediately and the duo trapped under snow was evacuated," they said.

    However, one died on the spot and another sepoy Harpreet Singh of Punjab was taken to nearby army's health facility for treatment, reports said. The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Sapan Mehra of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

    Also Read | Dead or alive, they should be taken out says SC on Meghalaya's missing miners

    A year ago 11 bodies were recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow. A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir avalanche army

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue