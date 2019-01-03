Soldier dead, another injured after avalanche hits Army post

Poonch, Jan 3: One Army jawan died and another injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Two soldiers came under the avalanche, news agency GNS quoting sources reported. "A search operation was started immediately and the duo trapped under snow was evacuated," they said.

However, one died on the spot and another sepoy Harpreet Singh of Punjab was taken to nearby army's health facility for treatment, reports said. The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Sapan Mehra of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

A year ago 11 bodies were recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow. A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road.