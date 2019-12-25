Solar Eclipse tomorrow: Date, time and where to view

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 25: Several parts of the country will witness a solar eclipse tomorrow. The Astronomical Society of India said that the eclipse would be visible in a Ring of Fire in some parts of southern India, while it would be partial in the rest of India.

Mangaluru, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Kozhikode and Trichy would be the best places to view the solar eclipse from.

In Bengaluru the partial eclipse would begin at 8.06 am. The maximum eclipse would be at 9.29 am. The eclipse would end at 11.10 am.

What is a 'ring of fire’ solar eclipse? How to watch it

Around 90 per cent of the sun's disc would not be visible to the eye as the moon would pass in front of the disc. Irrespective of the eclipse being partial or full, it is advisable not to view it directly as it could cause damage to the eyes, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru has said.