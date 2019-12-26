  • search
    Solar Eclipse today: Time and place to watch

    Bengaluru, Dec 26: Several parts of the country will witness a solar eclipse today. The Astronomical Society of India said that the eclipse would be visible ini a Ring of Fire in some parts of southern India, while it would be partial in the rest of India.

    Mangaluru, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Kozhikode and Trichy would be the best places to view the solar eclipse from.

    Solar Eclipse today: Time and place to watch

    In Bengaluru the partial eclipse would begin at 8.06 am. The maximum eclipse would be at 9.29 am. The eclipse would end at 11.10 am.

    Ring of Fire: How to view the annular solar eclipse safely

    Around 90 per cent of the sun's disc would not be visible to the eye as the moon would pass in front of the disc. Irrespective of the eclipse being partial or full, it is advisable not to view it directly as it could cause damage to the eyes, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru has said.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 6:22 [IST]
