Solar Eclipse in pictures

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Several parts of the country witnessed a solar eclipse today. The Astronomical Society of India had said that the eclipse would be visible ini a Ring of Fire in some parts of southern India, while it would be partial in the rest of India.

Mangaluru, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Kozhikode and Trichy would be the best places to view the solar eclipse from.

In Bengaluru the partial eclipse began at 8.06 am. The maximum eclipse would be at 9.29 am. The eclipse would end at 11.10 am.

Around 90 per cent of the sun's disc would not be visible to the eye as the moon would pass in front of the disc. Irrespective of the eclipse being partial or full, it is advisable not to view it directly as it could cause damage to the eyes, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru has said.