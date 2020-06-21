  • search
    Solar Eclipse 2020 today: Myths, Dos, Don'ts to witness rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

    New Delhi, June 21: Sky gazers will be in treat as an annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, will be visible in parts of the country on Sunday. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 9.16 am. The annular phase will start at 10.19 am and end at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse will end at 3.04 pm.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Close to noon, for a small belt in north India the eclipse will turn into a beautiful annular (ring-shaped) one since the Moon is not close enough to cover the Sun completely.

    End of the world 2020: Will the world end on June 21 eclipse?

    The annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh. From the rest of the country, it will be visible as partial solar eclipse.

    Solar Eclipse 2020 LIVE: India set to witness rare 'ring of fire' eclipse today

    The annular path also passes through Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China.

    What is annular solar eclipse 2020

    What is annular solar eclipse 2020

    A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three celestial objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun such that it cannot cover up the latter completely.

    As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire.

    Solar eclipse 2020 visibility

    Solar eclipse 2020 visibility

    Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair.

    Solar eclipse 2020 today: Myths

    Solar eclipse 2020 today: Myths

    In Hindu mythology a solar eclipse is seen as the engulfing of life giving, energy providing Sun by an evil force; it is therefore seen as an omen. The period for which the eclipse lasts is believed to see an increase in harmful agents, bacteria and germs as a result of the absence of Sun rays and light. This is why many avoid eating food during an eclipse.

    Many experts say that it is best to maintain a satvic diet. This includes soup, juice, fresh fruits and vegetables and salads. This is suggested because it will help you stay light and focus more on meditation.

    Solar eclipse 2020 today: Dos and don'ts

    Solar eclipse 2020 today: Dos and don'ts

    Dos

    There are special goggles made for looking at the Sun. Use these goggles for safe viewing.

    Look at the shadow of a bush or a tree. With the gaps between the leaves acting like a pinhole, numerous images of the eclipsed Sun can be seen on the ground.

    Welders glass #13 or #14 that can be used to see the Sun directly with naked eyes.

    DON'Ts

    Do not look at the Sun directly. The Sun is a very bright object, and looking at it directly can cause severe damage to the eye and vision.

    Do not use sunglasses, goggles, exposed x-ray sheet or lampblack over a glass.

    Do not try to view the Sun's image on the surface of water.

    Tips for viewing the eclipse

    Tips for viewing the eclipse

    Make a pinhole in a card sheet and hold it under the Sun. At some distance, keep a screen of white paper. Image of the Sun can be seen on this sheet. By adjusting the gap between the sheet and the screen, the image can be made larger.

    You can use a strainer for making pinhole images. Cover the 'compact' makeup kit mirror with black paper, with a small hole at the centre. Reflect the image of the Sun on a distant wall in shadow. You can get a projected image of the eclipsed Sun.

    Bhuj to witness solar eclipse first

    Bhuj to witness solar eclipse first

    • Bhuj will be the first town in India to see the beginning of the eclipse 9:58 a.m. The eclipse ends 4 hours later at Dibrugarh, Assam at 2:29 p.m.
    • Ghersana at the western boundary of India will be the first to witness the annular phase of the eclipse at 11:50 a.m. It will last for 30 seconds.
    • Kalanka peak in Uttarakhand will be the last major landmark to see the annular eclipse at 12:10 p.m. lasting for 28 seconds.

    With PTI inputs

    Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 1:23 [IST]
