Solar Eclipse 2020 updates: Rare 'Ring of Fire' eclipse ends in India; Millions in awe

New Delhi, June 21: India witnessed its deepest annual solar eclipse on Sunday. An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire began at 9.15 am. The first solar eclipse of the year started at 10.19 am and ended at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse ended at 3.04 pm.

The annular phase was visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

