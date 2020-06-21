Solar Eclipse 2020 updates: Rare 'Ring of Fire' eclipse ends in India; Millions in awe
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, June 21: India witnessed its deepest annual solar eclipse on Sunday. An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire began at 9.15 am. The first solar eclipse of the year started at 10.19 am and ended at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse ended at 3.04 pm.
The annular phase was visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.
Here are the Highlights on Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2020 Today in India
3:27 PM, 21 Jun
A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi
3:25 PM, 21 Jun
Bengaluru: A man looks through binoculars to get a glimpse of solar eclipse
3:23 PM, 21 Jun
Agra: Police personnel look through X-ray sheets to get a glimpse of solar eclipse, at Dussehra ghat in Agra
3:22 PM, 21 Jun
Guwahati: People view solar eclipse using a telescope, at Guwahati Planetarium in Guwahati
SolarEclipse2020 as seen in Kathmandu of Nepal.
As per Nepal's BP Koirala Memorial, Planetarium Observatory and Science Museum Development Board the solar eclipse will be visible from 10:52 am to 2:32 pm today.
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lp0xs53JoF
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/n32nzIXYDR
Maharashtra: Solar Eclipse 2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai.
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.
10:29 AM, 21 Jun
The Solar Eclipse 2020 in Goa will be visible at 10:01 AM. The maximum solar eclipse 2020 will be visible at 11:36 AM and it will end at 1:24 PM.
10:20 AM, 21 Jun
According to the central government, it is best to view the reflected or projected image of the Sun. You need to project the image of the Sun on a shaded wall through a hole. A small mirror covered with a piece of paper having a circular hole of diameter (1-2 cm) can be used to project the image of the Sun on a shaded wall. You can also use a small telescope or binoculars be used to project the image of the Sun on a white card/screen/wall. If binoculars or telescope have any plastic parts, take necessary precautions to protect them from heating and melting by focussed sunlight.
10:20 AM, 21 Jun
In Madhya Pradesh, Portals of temples in Bhopal remain closed in the light of Solar Eclipse 2020 today. The solar eclipse 2020 started at 9:15 AM today and will be visible until 3:04 PM.
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/tJNM01YwGx
Delhi: Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen in the skies of the national capital today.
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.
It will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/hewOopYiCY
9:19 AM, 21 Jun
The last full solar eclipse visible from India in the next 11 years takes place on Sunday
9:18 AM, 21 Jun
The partial solar eclipse will be visible in Bengaluru for over three hours on Sunday
9:18 AM, 21 Jun
Chennai will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday from 10.22am to 1.41pm
9:18 AM, 21 Jun
The Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala will remain closed for pilgrim worship on Sunday due to solar eclipse. The temple doors, which were closed at 8.30 pm on Saturday after the conduct of 'Ekanta seva', will reopen at 2.30 pm on Sunday after the eclipse period is over, but devotees will not be allowed in. Pilgrim services will resume at the temple from Monday at the usual timings.
9:18 AM, 21 Jun
Pink City will witness the greatest phase of annular solar eclipse (88% obscuration) at 11.56am on Sunday. “The astronomical significance of this solar eclipse is that this is happening on the summer solstice date - the longest day of the year. Second, the greatest eclipse phase will occur around 12 noon,” said Sandip Bhattacharya, assistant director, B M Birla Planetarium.
9:17 AM, 21 Jun
Solar Eclipse begins
9:17 AM, 21 Jun
According to Nehru Planetarium, Bhuj will be the first city in India from where the beginning of the eclipse will be visible at 9.58 am. The eclipse will end four hours later at 2.29 pm.
9:16 AM, 21 Jun
How to watch Surya Grahan today
Since the rays of the sun will be extremely bright and damaging when looked at directly. You must use special glasses (a good pair of solar viewing glasses is a must).
9:01 AM, 21 Jun
Lucknow: Temples in the city to remain closed till 4 pm today in the light of #SolarEclipse2020.
The annual solar eclipse will start at 9:15 AM today and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 PM. pic.twitter.com/3ajE1Idpze
Lucknow: Temples in the city to remain closed till 4 pm today in the light of Solar Eclipse 2020.
7:14 AM, 21 Jun
10:14 AM, 21 Jun
