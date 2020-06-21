Solar Eclipse 2020 LIVE: Annular solar eclipse begins in India as Moon makes first contact

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 21: India set to witness its deepest annual solar eclipse on Sunday. An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire began at 9.15 am. The first solar eclipse of the year will start at 10.19 am and end at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse will end at 3.04 pm.

The annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh. From the rest of the country, it will be visible as partial solar eclipse.

