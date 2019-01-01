  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sohrabuddin encounter case: UPA govt misused CBI to frame Amit Shah, says Smriti Irani

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 1: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress over the Sohrabuddin Shaikh case, Union minister Smriti accused the UPA government of "misusing the CBI to frame Amit Shah".

    "The CBI created evidence for a manufactured probe. But the courts have cleared BJP chief Amit Shah of all charges levelled against him. It was a conspiracy by Congress," Union minister said at a media briefing.

    Sohrabuddin encounter case: UPA govt misused CBI to frame Amit Shah, says Smriti Irani
    Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani

    Claiming that the Sohrabuddin case was politically motivated, Irani said, "The entire investigation was carried out according to a set script to achieve certain goals. Truth has finally won in a case that was nothing but a conspiracy by Congress".

    Also Read | 'Who killed the probe': Arun Jaitley's comeback to Rahul on Sohrabuddin verdict

    Quoting the recent CBI court judgement, which was delivered a week ago by the special CBI court, Irani said: "The judgment clearly said that the CBI was more concerned about establishing a particular pre-conceived and pre-meditated theory, rather than finding out the truth to to implicate political leaders."

    All 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati were acquitted last month by a special CBI court because of insufficient evidence, even as it expressed sorrow over the loss of "three lives."

    The 350-page judgment said: "Having examined the entire investigation and conducted the trial, I have no hesitation in recording that during the investigation of these offences, the CBI was doing something other than reaching the truth of these offences.

    Also Read | No one killed Sohrabuddin, Justice Loya, they just died: Rahul takes a dig at court's ruling

    All the accused, who were mostly police officials from Gujarat and Rajasthan, were out on bail during the year-long trial.

    Read more about:

    smriti irani congress amit shah upa cbi sohrabuddin sheikh case

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue