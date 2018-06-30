SocialMediaDay: The Beatles’ Let it be inspires Congress to urge Modi to unfollow trolls

New Delhi, June 30: On Saturday, on the occasion of Social Media Day, the Congress posted a video on Twitter to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfollow trolls who abuse and harass netizens, especially women.

The video, a musical, is based on the famous 70s song, Let it be, by the popular band, The Beatles. In the Congress' video, a group of women sung their own version of The Beatles' memorable song, Trolling me, and urged the PM to stop following trolls.

The cleverly made video with foot-tapping music and thought-provoking lyrics starts with the introductory message---"this Social Media Day women have something to say to @narendramodi".

The video is also hilarious as it talks about the reality of our times. Through the song-based video, the Congress attempted to highlight the kinds of threats, including rape, trolls issue against online users, especially women.

"When I find myself logged onto Facebook, sanghi trolls come to me, spewing words of venom, trolling me, and in my hour of outrage, when I am tweeting for the world to see, they give my mother rape threats, trolling me, trolling me...What do they get out of trolling me? And when the country's crumbling, and the fuel price is touching 90, there is no answer from Modi ji, but when it comes to trolling, they have mastered the art as we can see, and all of them are blessed to be followed by Modi ji, do you see?, do you see?...what has the country come to, do you see? Modi ji, Modi ji...Be a real PM unfollow them please! Modi ji, Modi ji...Be a real PM unfollow them please," goes the lyrics of the song.

In the end of the two-minute-long video, the girls asked Modi ji to unfollow the trolls.

"Tired of online trolls, the women (and a few men) of the Congress social media team have put together a video making a collective plea to the Prime Minister @narendramodi this Social Media Day. Do watch 😀 #PrimeMinisterUnfollowTrolls," tweeted the Congress.

The hashtag--#SocialMediaDay--was the top trend on the micro-blogging site on Saturday. Several social media users spoke about abuse and trolling on the virtual world. They also stressed on the need for effective use of social media platforms for greater good of society. Here we bring you some tweets:

On social media day, let us raise awareness to use this powerful tool of networking and communication to circulate valuable and truthful information.#SocialMediaDay pic.twitter.com/T8f8mdlLXe — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 30, 2018

#SocialMediaDay is celebrated every year as a way to recognize and celebrate the impact of social media on global communication. Let’s bring down barriers, and build a more open and connected world. Stay inspired and empowered! #IncredibleIndia @tourismgoi @alphonstourism pic.twitter.com/CLygSzG3tG — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) June 30, 2018

Enough with the online trolling, abusing and harassment. This #SocialMediaDay let's pledge to make social media a better place. PM must un follow these trolls and stop legitimizing their behavior!! #PrimeMinisterUnfollowTrolls https://t.co/AqV8n5N7tJ — Hasiba B. Amin (@HasibaAmin) June 30, 2018

Few tips to make your voice count on #SocialMedia:

1. Share your knowledge, skills, expertise & experience

2. Share your views on trending #hashtags

3. Share #content that would help your followers

4. Connect with experts, mentors, and influencers of your industry#SocialMediaDay pic.twitter.com/nIAhTZ78Tt — Himani Kankaria (@himani_kankaria) June 30, 2018

This #SocialMediaDay lets all Social Media Users take a pledge to keep the virtual world clean & abuse free!



Start by nominating 2 people to unfollow abusive trolls.



I nominate @narendramodi ji & @PiyushGoyal ji to unfollow their abusive trolls.#UnfollowTrollsChallenge — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) June 30, 2018

If you are tired of social media and trolling, then just enjoy the beautiful song of The Beatles here:

