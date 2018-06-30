English
#SocialMediaDay: The Beatles’ Let it be inspires Congress to urge Modi to unfollow trolls

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    New Delhi, June 30: On Saturday, on the occasion of Social Media Day, the Congress posted a video on Twitter to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfollow trolls who abuse and harass netizens, especially women.

    The video, a musical, is based on the famous 70s song, Let it be, by the popular band, The Beatles. In the Congress' video, a group of women sung their own version of The Beatles' memorable song, Trolling me, and urged the PM to stop following trolls.

    modi
    File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The cleverly made video with foot-tapping music and thought-provoking lyrics starts with the introductory message---"this Social Media Day women have something to say to @narendramodi".

    The video is also hilarious as it talks about the reality of our times. Through the song-based video, the Congress attempted to highlight the kinds of threats, including rape, trolls issue against online users, especially women.

    "When I find myself logged onto Facebook, sanghi trolls come to me, spewing words of venom, trolling me, and in my hour of outrage, when I am tweeting for the world to see, they give my mother rape threats, trolling me, trolling me...What do they get out of trolling me? And when the country's crumbling, and the fuel price is touching 90, there is no answer from Modi ji, but when it comes to trolling, they have mastered the art as we can see, and all of them are blessed to be followed by Modi ji, do you see?, do you see?...what has the country come to, do you see? Modi ji, Modi ji...Be a real PM unfollow them please! Modi ji, Modi ji...Be a real PM unfollow them please," goes the lyrics of the song.

    In the end of the two-minute-long video, the girls asked Modi ji to unfollow the trolls.

    "Tired of online trolls, the women (and a few men) of the Congress social media team have put together a video making a collective plea to the Prime Minister @narendramodi this Social Media Day. Do watch 😀 #PrimeMinisterUnfollowTrolls," tweeted the Congress.

    The hashtag--#SocialMediaDay--was the top trend on the micro-blogging site on Saturday. Several social media users spoke about abuse and trolling on the virtual world. They also stressed on the need for effective use of social media platforms for greater good of society. Here we bring you some tweets:

    If you are tired of social media and trolling, then just enjoy the beautiful song of The Beatles here:

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 13:35 [IST]
