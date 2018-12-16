  • search
    Social ills that still haunt India: Dalit groom forced to get off horse and walk till wedding venue

    Lucknow, Dec 16: In an incident that shamed India again, a Dalit man was allegedly forced to get down from the horse has riding while going to his own marriage by upper-caste men and made to walk till the venue. The Thakur perpetrators were also accused of hurling stones and casteist abuses at the procession of Dalit men and an FIR was lodged against him. The incident happened in Asrauli village in Etahi district of Uttar Pradesh, the Times of India reported.

    Representational Image

    Police sources said two marriages were happening in the village on Wednesday, December 12, to two different echelons of the society, the report said. After the upper-caste event saw the groom going to his marriage on a horse, the Dalits also tried to do the same but the upper caste men, heavily inebriated, stopped their way and forced the groom to step down from the horse and walk till the wedding venue instead.

    The Thakur men also made a police FIR alleging that it was the Dalits who had provoked them and framed them under false charges. Harvender Singh, the Dalit groom from Kumarpur village in Hathras district of UP, who faced the experience, later told ToI that what had happened to him was unthinkable. An electrician by profession, Singh said he has worked in corporate houses in big cities but never did he face such humiliation. "On Wednesday, I saw raw hatred towards my community in the eyes of those who attacked us," ToI quoted him as saying.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
