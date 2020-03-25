Social distancing is the only solution: PM Modi while interacting with citizens of Varanasi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

During the interaction with citizens of Varanasi (via video conferencing), Modi said,''I am saddened by the terror attack at the Gurudwara in Kabul. I express my condolences to the families of all the deceased.''

He said,''As the MP of Varanasi, I should have been among you in times like these. But you know the things which are going on in Delhi. Despite being busy here, I've been taking regular updates about Varanasi from my colleague.''

''Today is the first day of Navratri, you all must be busy in performing rituals & offering prayers, but still you took out time for this interaction, I'm grateful to all of you. I pray to Goddess Shailputri to give us the strength to fight country's battle against,'' Modi said.

"I will interact with the people of my constituency of Varanasi on the situation arising out of coronavirus. You can join this conversation through video conferencing at 5 pm on 25 March. If you have any suggestion or question, can share it by going to the comment section of the NaMo app," he had tweeted on Monday.

The prime minister has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to deal with the virus outbreak.

He has also been pitching for social distancing, urging people to stay at home whenever possible.