No conditions, when can I come? Rahul's retort to J&K Governor

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday gave a sharp reply to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's remark that he is trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?", Rahul tweeted this morning.

Dear Maalik ji,



I saw your feeble reply to my tweet.



I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached.



When can I come? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2019

Malik on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul for putting "pre-conditions" for his visit to the state and alleged the former was trying to "create unrest" by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.

Want to visit J&K? Will send you a plane, Malik tells Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement.

The Governor had said Gandhi should feel ashamed about the behaviour of one of his leaders who was talking like an "idiot" in Parliament.

On August 10 night, Gandhi said that some reports had come in from Jammu and Kashmir about the violence there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must assuage concerns over the matter in a transparent manner.

Guv Malik's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was a tool of propaganda: Chidambaram

The Governor said there was no communal angle in scrapping provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.