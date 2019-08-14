  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No conditions, when can I come? Rahul's retort to J&K Governor

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday gave a sharp reply to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's remark that he is trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?", Rahul tweeted this morning.

    Malik on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul for putting "pre-conditions" for his visit to the state and alleged the former was trying to "create unrest" by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.

    Want to visit J&K? Will send you a plane, Malik tells Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement.

    The Governor had said Gandhi should feel ashamed about the behaviour of one of his leaders who was talking like an "idiot" in Parliament.

    On August 10 night, Gandhi said that some reports had come in from Jammu and Kashmir about the violence there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must assuage concerns over the matter in a transparent manner.

    Guv Malik's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was a tool of propaganda: Chidambaram

    The Governor said there was no communal angle in scrapping provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi satyapal malik

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue