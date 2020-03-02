Twitterati abuzz over Modi's tweet about giving up social media accounts

New Delhi, Mar 02: In a cryptic tweet, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts this Sunday.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted", he said in a tweet.

Within minutes, the tweet had been retweeted thousands of times, with comments pouring in. Check out some of the tweets:

All time popular PM Modi dropping social media be like: pic.twitter.com/ra65Z5mAyj — Akshay Kashyap (@Liberal_Tiger) March 2, 2020

No FB posts, No Tweets, No YouTube videos, No Press conferences.



Aise kaise chalega bhaiya! — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 2, 2020

Right wingers who were Not followed by Modi pic.twitter.com/pt2zuPHyb6 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 2, 2020

Every student during exam season: https://t.co/zmvAnnq3zz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020

Nahi ho paayega. Main khud 3-4 baar try kar chuka hun — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020

Is Modi ji fed of toxicity here on twitter?

His social media app idea would be like his radio show #MannKiBaat ie more stories than outrage.

More meaningful engagement of ideas than meaningless memes.@narendramodi — Ram (@TheChakravartin) March 2, 2020

please don't leave from Social media ,Dear Modi Dadaji,from Gujarat https://t.co/VWQ4UeHT2i — Dineshsingh Kushwah (@Dineshs51369825) March 2, 2020

Every Modi ji lover in social media right now...

😶😶😶😶 pic.twitter.com/KfaGzjPgXw — IN_Akash (@InAkashLuv) March 2, 2020

Lol, our PM is succumbing to Social Media trolling. Be strong, we need you Mr Modi 😂 https://t.co/NDxnRDpq20 — Sunder (@SunderjiJB) March 2, 2020

We will become China. We will ban all western propaganda social media or Mainstream media. Modi Ji on his way to become Modi Xi. — Kunal Mishra (@kunalcps7) March 2, 2020

Modi is known for his active presence on social media. His online activity has been unlike any other Indian Prime Ministers who were rarely active in online, especially social media space to this extent. PM Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter.