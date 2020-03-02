Twitterati abuzz over Modi's tweet about giving up social media accounts
New Delhi, Mar 02: In a cryptic tweet, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts this Sunday.
"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted", he said in a tweet.
Within minutes, the tweet had been retweeted thousands of times, with comments pouring in. Check out some of the tweets:
March 2, 2020
All time popular PM Modi dropping social media be like: pic.twitter.com/ra65Z5mAyj— Akshay Kashyap (@Liberal_Tiger) March 2, 2020
No FB posts, No Tweets, No YouTube videos, No Press conferences.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 2, 2020
Aise kaise chalega bhaiya!
Right wingers who were Not followed by Modi pic.twitter.com/pt2zuPHyb6— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 2, 2020
Every student during exam season: https://t.co/zmvAnnq3zz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020
Nahi ho paayega. Main khud 3-4 baar try kar chuka hun— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020
Bhakts right now: pic.twitter.com/ztbWxEKpOc— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) March 2, 2020
Godi media to Bhakts pic.twitter.com/UjI2qwzHQb— Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
Is Modi ji fed of toxicity here on twitter?— Ram (@TheChakravartin) March 2, 2020
His social media app idea would be like his radio show #MannKiBaat ie more stories than outrage.
More meaningful engagement of ideas than meaningless memes.@narendramodi
please don't leave from Social media ,Dear Modi Dadaji,from Gujarat https://t.co/VWQ4UeHT2i— Dineshsingh Kushwah (@Dineshs51369825) March 2, 2020
Every Modi ji lover in social media right now...— IN_Akash (@InAkashLuv) March 2, 2020
😶😶😶😶 pic.twitter.com/KfaGzjPgXw
Lol, our PM is succumbing to Social Media trolling. Be strong, we need you Mr Modi 😂 https://t.co/NDxnRDpq20— Sunder (@SunderjiJB) March 2, 2020
We will become China. We will ban all western propaganda social media or Mainstream media. Modi Ji on his way to become Modi Xi.— Kunal Mishra (@kunalcps7) March 2, 2020
Modi is known for his active presence on social media. His online activity has been unlike any other Indian Prime Ministers who were rarely active in online, especially social media space to this extent. PM Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter.