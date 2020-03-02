  • search
    Twitterati abuzz over Modi's tweet about giving up social media accounts

    New Delhi, Mar 02: In a cryptic tweet, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts this Sunday.

    "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted", he said in a tweet.

    Within minutes, the tweet had been retweeted thousands of times, with comments pouring in. Check out some of the tweets:

    Modi is known for his active presence on social media. His online activity has been unlike any other Indian Prime Ministers who were rarely active in online, especially social media space to this extent. PM Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter.

