'So much to learn from you': Robert Vadra praises Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 13: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has posted an emotional note for him on Facebook, praising him for being a youth icon.

"There is so much to learn from you," Vadra, who is married to Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, wrote on Facebook.

Vadra said that service to the nation is bigger than any party post.

"The Indian populace, which comprises 65 per cent of the young - (under 45 years), looks up to you and other young leaders for direction," Vadra said.

"You have shown tremendous strength of character and your decision to build the grassroots connect has been applauded by one and all," he added.

The statement from Vadra came just days after Rahul Gandhi had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose his successor.

The statement comes after Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation as the Congress president while taking "moral responsibility" of the party's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls at the hands of the BJP.

However, Rahul Gandhi, after resigning as the Congress president, has categorically said that no one from the Gandhi family should be in the scheme of things while electing the next party president.