    New Delhi, Jan 16: Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan took on the Congress which has been asking why no government functionary had come forward to take the vaccine against COVID19.

    "Sh @ManishTewari & @INCIndia are only passionate about spreading distrust & rumours. Open your eyes,sharing photos of eminent Doctors & Govt functionaries getting inoculated," Vardhan said in a tweet.

    So blinded… Dr. Harsh Vardhan takes on Congress on COVID-19 vaccine

    "If the vaccine is so safe and reliable and efficacy of the vaccine is beyond question then how is it that not a single functionary of the government has stepped forward to get themselves vaccinated as it has happened in other countries around the world?" Tewari asked again on Saturday, ANI reported.

    Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS Delhi, minutes after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched the historic vaccine drive earlier today.

    India expressing its gratitude to frontline workers: PM Modi says vaccine roll-out

    Today, a total of 3 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated using the Covaxin and Covishield which received emergency authorisation. The vaccination drive will cover all states and union territories between 9 am and 5 pm, except on those days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

    The first vaccine shot administered at AIIMS, Delhi was in the presence of Dr. Vardhan. AIIMS director, Randeep Guleria was also administered the dose of the vaccine.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 15:33 [IST]
