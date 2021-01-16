So blinded… Dr. Harsh Vardhan takes on Congress on COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan took on the Congress which has been asking why no government functionary had come forward to take the vaccine against COVID19.

"Sh @ManishTewari & @INCIndia are only passionate about spreading distrust & rumours. Open your eyes,sharing photos of eminent Doctors & Govt functionaries getting inoculated," Vardhan said in a tweet.

"If the vaccine is so safe and reliable and efficacy of the vaccine is beyond question then how is it that not a single functionary of the government has stepped forward to get themselves vaccinated as it has happened in other countries around the world?" Tewari asked again on Saturday, ANI reported.

So blinded are we by our passions that we suffer more to be damned than to be saved

-Charles Caleb Colton



Sh @ManishTewari & @INCIndia are only passionate about spreading distrust & rumours



Open your eyes,sharing photos of eminent Doctors & Govt functionaries getting inoculated https://t.co/kYzOtRXZcq pic.twitter.com/9Y1Bvm65ug — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 16, 2021

Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS Delhi, minutes after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched the historic vaccine drive earlier today.

India expressing its gratitude to frontline workers: PM Modi says vaccine roll-out

Today, a total of 3 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated using the Covaxin and Covishield which received emergency authorisation. The vaccination drive will cover all states and union territories between 9 am and 5 pm, except on those days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

The first vaccine shot administered at AIIMS, Delhi was in the presence of Dr. Vardhan. AIIMS director, Randeep Guleria was also administered the dose of the vaccine.