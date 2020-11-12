Snow, rain likely to hit north-western India this weekend
New Delhi, Nov 12: India Meteorological Department has said that a western disturbance is likely to bring rain and snow to the upper reaches of north-western India over the weekend.
Light rain is also likely over the region and adjoining Central India while widespread rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.
The minimum temperatures are likely to fall further in both northern plains and the hill states after the western disturbance passes.
According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting company, this will be the first active western disturbance of the season, which is likely to bring widespread snowfall in the hills and set-in winter across north India.
After the western disturbance passes, minimum temperatures are likely to fall significantly as north-westerly winds will bring cold air from the western Himalayas to the plains, scientists said.